Coal Production up by 6.74% to 74.78 MT in December 2021

India’s total coal production increased by 6.74 per cent to 74.78 million Ton (MT) during December, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Out of the total production during December last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 3.79 per cent by producing 60.220 MT.

Captive blocks registered a growth of 40.98 per cent by producing 8.91 MT of coal during the period.

At the same time, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) registered a negative growth of 1.12 per cent by producing 5.65 MT of Coal during December.

Coal production of financial year 2022 has been compared with FY 20 as FY 21 has been considered abnormal year due to restriction imposed on commercial activities in the wake of COVID-19.

Coal dispatch increased by 14.62 per cent to 75.05 MT from 65.48 MT during December 2021 as compared to December 2019.

Out of the total production during this period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 12.70 per cent by dispatching 60.67 MT of Coal, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) achieved a growth of 2.01per cent by dispatching 5.70 MT of Coal and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.23 per cent by dispatching 8.68 MT.

The Power utilities dispatch has grown by 20.06 per cent to 63.32 MT in the month of Dec 2021 as compared to 52.74 MT in Decemer 2019. There is fall in import price of coal since the end of October 2021, however, import prices are still at high level discouraging import.

Further, coal based power demand has increased by 12.7 per cent up to November 2021 against the same time 2020.

Coal based power generation has registered a growth of 11.84 per cent in the month of December 2021. The overall power generation in December 2021 has been 8.32 per cent higher than the power generated in December 2019.

Coal based power generation in the month of December 2021 has been 85579 MU in comparison to 75620 MU the previous month and registered a growth of 13.17 per cent.

Total power generation has also increased in Dec 2021 to 113094 MU from 103177 MU in November.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:19 AM IST