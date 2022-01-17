Coal minister Pralhad Joshi launches new rehabilitation and resettlement policy of NLC India

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi launched a new rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) policy of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL).

The minister stated that the new policy has provisions for enhanced amenities to the project-affected families.

Joshi pointed out that NLCL has signed an MOU with Tamil Nadu government to impart skill development to the youth under Skill India Mission. The Minister stated that the new RR policy will pave the way for sustainable livelihood and make every village Atma Nirbhar.

NLCIL had commenced its operations in Tamil Nadu in 1956 in lignite mining and lignite-based power generation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:15 PM IST