Coal India Surges More Than 3% To All Time High On Dalal Street After Q1 Results

Coal India's stock increased by 3 per cent to Rs 538.65 per share following the announcement of a 4 per cent YoY increase in the company's Q1 net profit to Rs 10,943 crore. The share price touched an all-time high after the Q1 results.

Coal India's share price opened at Rs 535.00 on Dalal Street today. The share price of the counter touched a day-high price of Rs 541.50 per share. The stock also touched the all-time high price of Rs 541.50 per share.

Net profit Q1 FY25

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Coal India, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), saw a 32 per cent YoY increase to Rs 96.15 crore. A 30 per cent YoY increase in net profit was reported by Northern Coalfields (NCL), a Coal India subsidiary, to Rs 2,708 crore.

Subsidiaries of Coal India, Western Coalfields (WCL) and Eastern Coalfields (ECL), saw a decline in net profit of 30 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, during the quarter.

Operating profit Q1 FY25

Operating profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the business increased by 5.62 per cent year over year to Rs 14,338 crore during the quarter. In isolation, Coal India's Q1 net profit fell 90 per cent YoY to Rs 87.49 crore.

Coal production growth

Coal India reported an 8 per cent YoY increase in raw coal production to 189.29 million tonnes for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Overburden removal increased by 5 per cent YoY to 524.93 million metric tons during the quarter, while offtake increased by 6 per cent YoY to 198.50 million metric tons.

Capital expenditure Q1 FY25

Coal India's capital expenditure (CAPEX) increased by 3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,331.44 crore in Q1 FY25. The company's net worth increased to Rs 93,739 crore, a 13 per cent YoY growth.

According to Coal India, the non-coking coal washery of the company, which can process 10 million metric tons of coal annually, commenced operations on April 15, 2024, at an expense of Rs 398 crore.