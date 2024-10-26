Coal India Q2 Earnings: Net Profit Slums 21%; Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹ 15.75

Image: Coal India (Representative)

Coal India Ltd., a maharatna public sector undertaking company, reported a 21.9 per cent year-over-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the second quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024, which stood at Rs 6,289 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, Coal India reported a net profit of Rs 8,048.6 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's operating revenue decreased 6.4 per cent to Rs 30,672.9 crore from Rs 32,776 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

Operating-wise, EBITDA decreased 14.2 per cent to Rs 8,617 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year compared to Rs 10,038.2 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

In the reporting quarter, the EBITDA margin was 28.1 per cent, down from 30.6 per cent during the same period in the prior fiscal year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are known as EBITDA.

Q2 FY25 Sales

The company's second-quarter consolidated sales dropped to Rs 27,271.30 crore from Rs 29,978.01 crore during the same period last year.

Dividend and record date

As suggested by the CIL Audit Committee, the board of directors has announced the first interim dividend for the fiscal year 2024-2025 at Rs 15.75 per share on a face value of Rs 10.

The record date for the company's interim dividend record date on equity shares for the fiscal year 2024-2025 is set for Tuesday, November 5, 24. November 24, 2024, will be the interim dividend payment date for FY 2024-2025.

Total coal production in FY24

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, Coal India reported a 10 per cent increase in coal production, reaching 773.6 million metric tons. Nevertheless, the output did not meet the 780 MT production goal for the fiscal year 2023-2024. 703.2 million metric tons (MT) of coal were produced during the previous fiscal year, 2022-2023. More than 80 per cent of the coal produced domestically comes from CIL.