e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:28 PM IST

Coal India production rises 15% to 43 mn tonnes in August

PTI
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output/ Representational image

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output/ Representational image

Advertisement

State-owned CIL produced 42.6 million tonnes of coal in August, registering an increase of 14.6 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The rise in production comes at a time when there are reports of thermal power generation units across the country grappling with coal shortages.

Coal India (CIL) produced 37.2 million tonnes of coal in August last fiscal, the maharatna firm said in a filing to BSE.

Coal production by CIL also increased to 209.2 million tonnes in the April-August period of the current fiscal, over 195.5 million tonnes of coal produced in the year-ago period.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal