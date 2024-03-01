 Coal India Output Rises 11% During April-February
Coal India Output Rises 11% During April-February

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Coal India Output Rises 11% During April-February | Representative Image/ File

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Friday reported a 10.5 per cent rise in production at 685.1 million tonnes (MT) during the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal.

The public sector coal producer had registered an output of 619.7 MT in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to BSE.

In February, the production increased to 74.8 MT from 68.8 MT recorded in the year-ago month, the filing said.

According to the company, the figures are provisional.

The tota offtake of coal during the April-February period went up to 684.7 MT from 630.5 MT witnessed in the year-ago period.

article-image

Coal offtake is the amount of fossil fuel supplied from the pitheads.

CIL's offtake in February also increased to 65.3 MT from 58.3 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output in the country. 

