COAI seeks Rs 20,000 crore from BSNL and MTNL

New Delhi: Financially beleaguered private telecom equipment makers have sought intervention of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to get Rs. 20,000 crore released immediately from BSNL and MTNL, the two public sector telecom companies, for the equipment supplied to them over last few years.

In a letter written to Anshu Prakash, Secretary DoT, the apex body representing the telecom equipment makers, COAI has urged, “ We kindly request the urgent intervention of your esteemed office in instructing all concerned Public Sector Units for the earliest release of their respective outstanding dues towards all Telecom & Network Equipment Manufacturers, Infrastructure Providers & Other Vendors Related to Telecom Services.”

Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, Sterlite, Indus, Cisco, Juniper, Qualcomm, Apple, Ciena, ECI, Facebook, Google, Amazon and ACT are prominent members of COAI. “It is important that government should respond. The companies will go bankrupt and may have to shut shops. Most of the companies have stringent, Sarbanes–Oxley Act, so if they do not get money from they can face legal consequences. A supplier is a partner in my business and should be protected,” said S D Saxena, former Director Finance of BSNL.

He further warned that, if telecom equipment makers collapse, it could lead to duopoly in the market and operators may have to pay a high cost for telecom gears in future.

The Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002, also known as the "Public Company Accounting Reform and Investor Protection Act" help protect investors from fraudulent financial reporting by corporations. Also known as the SOX Act of 2002 and the Corporate Responsibility Act of 2002, it mandated strict reforms to existing securities regulations and imposed severe new penalties on lawbreakers. Hence, many of the equipment makers could be in trouble.

The outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, restrictions imposed by the Governments to combat the situation has severely impacted the business continuity of these players, COAI claimed.

No doubt a severely disruptive impact has been felt on the global supply chain, demand & supply elements and most importantly on the cash flows of the companies due to slowing economic activities. This, in turn, has begun to impact on all payments, including those for employees, interest, loan repayments and taxes. “It is an agreement that is being violated, and government should intervene to help the equipment makers,” said N K Goyal, President CMAI Association of India, and Chairman Emeritus Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association (TEMA).

The gear makers are facing a huge scale of delays and breach of contract commitments by Public Sector Units. This is highly detrimental to global business sentiment towards India. “At the time when Government of India is doing its utmost through Hon’ble Prime Minister and Finance Minister’s efforts to attract foreign investment in the country, such issues give a negative signal to global investors on the risks of investing in India and to enter into contracts with government entities,” cautions the letter.