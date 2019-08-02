Co-working startup GoHive raises Rs 2.5 crore from investors

New Delhi: Co-working startup GoHive has raised Rs 2.5 crore from investors to expand its operations. It currently has seven co-working centres in the national capital region.

"GoHive has raised Rs 25 million in a pre-Series A round from seasoned angel investors to fuel its growth and expansion plans," a company statement said.

With this funding, GoHive said it aims to double its current size and reach 5,000 seats within a year, with presence in NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

"The round has showcased investors' confidence in our business strategy and our initiative to make spaces more accessible and suitable to different business needs, empower young companies, and enable deeper business inclusion in the ecosystem," said GoHive Founder & CEO Mishu Ahluwalia said.

Co-working segment is gaining momentum in the country because of huge demand of quality office space from startups, small and medium enterprises and large corporates, which prefer flexible workplace with minimum hassles.

Already, co-working segment's share in total office space leasing has reached 15-20 per cent.