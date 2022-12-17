CNG prices in Delhi NCR continue to surge, hit Rs 79.56 per kg due to input costs

Compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles have become a common site on Indian roads dominated by petrol and diesel driven automobiles. The gas may become a preferred choice to Diesel since its cheaper, and the Indian government aims to increase the number of CNG pumps to 8000 by 2024. But as global gas prices increase pressure on India and input costs go up, state-owned Indraprastha Gas has increased CNG prices in Delhi-NCR.

Growing consistently throughout the year

Through a tweet, IGL announced a hike in CNG rates from Rs 78.61 per kilo to Rs 79.56 per kilo, under the 15th such increase since March this year. The latest price rise for the national capital has come after a gap of two months, as people in Ghaziabad and Noida will now pay Rs 82.12 per kilo and consumers of Gurugram will pay Rs 87.89 per kilo from today. Prices in Ajmer, Rewari and Meerut have also been revised, while those in Kanpur and Fatehpur haven’t been changed.

Remains cheaper alternative to diesel

Prices in Mumbai have also been hiked by 81 per cent between February 2021 to November this year, as Mahanagar Gas blamed rising input costs and a supply cut for the rise.

IGL which has earmarked Rs 8,000 crore for expansion in five years, also clocked a record 3.75 lakh new connections for Piped Natural Gas in 2022. Despite the rise in prices, CNG has remained cheaper than diesel, and is also being considered more affordable than Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), as the war in Ukraine has triggered a gas price across Europe.