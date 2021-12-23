CMS Info Systems IPO subscribed 1.24 times on final day of bidding

The initial share sale of CMS Info Systems on Thursday invited bids for 4.67 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 3.75 crore shares and was subscribed 1.24 times, according to media reports.

As of 1:02 pm, retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 1.69 times, and non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 0.24 time, NDTV reported.

The issue garnered tepid responses from retail investors on the final day of bidding. The issue, with a price band of Rs 205-216 a share, opened for public subscription during December 21-23.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.22 times.

On the second day of subscription, the IPO was subscribed 66 per cent on on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 2,47,38,294 shares against 3,75,60,975 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The company's Rs 1,100-crore public issue is a pure offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. The price range of the IPO is Rs 205-216 per share.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:58 PM IST