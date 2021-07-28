Clover Infotech to hire 2,000 freshers this year; to train and skill them for digital technologies

Clover Infotech, IT services and Digital transformation partner for Indian and global companies, has announced its plan to hire 2,000 freshers this year to cater to increasing demand from its clientele for trained resources skilled in digital technologies.

The company plans to hire at least 1,000 freshers by September 2021 and the rest before the end of this financial year.

The company will be hiring freshers from campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCP, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, wherein it has its offices.

The company will undertake a structured skilling exercise for these freshers under its knowledge and training arm – Clover Academy in areas such as digital technologies, customer experience management solutions, data analytics, cloud, enterprise business applications etc.

Over the last fifteen years, Clover Academy has been instrumental in training and skilling its workforce, especially freshers in technologies such as Java, .NET, PL-SQL for applications and across databases, middleware and OS to fulfill requirements in the technology stack.

Commenting on the development, Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech, said, “The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new- age technologies. Our customers, which include leading BFSI companies, have increased their reliance on technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency while also creating a robust technology layer. We will leverage our proven Clover Academy model to cater to our customer’s increasing demand for skilled technology professionals to augment their digital transformation strategies.”