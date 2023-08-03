 Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 502.37 Points To End The Day At 65,280.41, Nifty Below 19,400
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Sheds 502.37 Points To End The Day At 65,280.41, Nifty Below 19,400

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 502.37 Points To End The Day At 65,280.41, Nifty Below 19,400

From Sensex pack, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 502.37 Points To End The Day At 65,280.41, Nifty Below 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note for third consecutive session due weak global cues.

The Sensex falls 502.37 points to end the day at 65,280.41 and the Nifty was at 19,391.50, down by 135.05 points.

Nifty Bank slips 413.65 points to 44,582.05.

From Sensex pack, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp were the major gainers.

Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Ultra TechCement were among the laggards.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 66,559.10, Nifty At 19,458.75
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Did The Government Impose Restrictions On Laptops, Tablets Imports?

Why Did The Government Impose Restrictions On Laptops, Tablets Imports?

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Radico Khaitan Net Profit Rises To ₹68.27 Cr; JM Financial Net Profit Dips...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Radico Khaitan Net Profit Rises To ₹68.27 Cr; JM Financial Net Profit Dips...

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increased By 47%; PAT Up by 44%

Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increased By 47%; PAT Up by 44%

Blue Star’s Consolidated Revenue Grows By 12.6% To ₹ 2,226 Cr In Q1FY24

Blue Star’s Consolidated Revenue Grows By 12.6% To ₹ 2,226 Cr In Q1FY24

Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Wins Orders Worth ₹826 Cr

Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Wins Orders Worth ₹826 Cr