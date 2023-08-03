Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 502.37 Points To End The Day At 65,280.41, Nifty Below 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note for third consecutive session due weak global cues.

The Sensex falls 502.37 points to end the day at 65,280.41 and the Nifty was at 19,391.50, down by 135.05 points.

Nifty Bank slips 413.65 points to 44,582.05.

From Sensex pack, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp were the major gainers.

Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Ultra TechCement were among the laggards.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)