 Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 380.25 Points To End The Week At 65,307.93, Nifty Below 19,500
From Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Power Grid Corp, Titan Company, Tata Steel, Ultra TechCement were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 380.25 Points To End The Week At 65,307.93, Nifty Below 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 380.25 points to end the day at 65,307.93 and the Nifty was at 19,428.30, down by 114.80 points.

Nifty Bank slips 342.70 points to 44,199.10.

From Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Power Grid Corp, Titan Company, Tata Steel, Ultra TechCement were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

