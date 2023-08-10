 Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 307.63 Points To End The Day At 65,688.18, Nifty Below 19,600
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 307.63 Points To End The Day At 65,688.18, Nifty Below 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 307.63 points to end the day at 65,688.18 and the Nifty was at 19,543.10, down by 89.45 points.

Nifty Bank slips 338.90 points to 44,541.80.

From Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, JSW Steel, M&M, Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra, ITC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Ahead Of Interest Rate Announcement; Sensex At 65,898.94, Nifty At...
