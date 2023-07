Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 299.48 Points To End The Day At 66,384.78, Nifty At 19,672.35 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 299.48 points to end the day at 66,384.78 and the Nifty was at 19,672.35, down by 72.65 points.

Nifty Bank slips 152 pts to 45,923 while Midcap Index 56 pts to 36,742.

From Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finserv and Ultratech cement were the major gainers.

ITC, Kotak Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, JSW were among the laggards.