 Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 292.35 Points To End The Day At 66,414.85, Nifty At 19,699
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Sheds 292.35 Points To End The Day At 66,414.85, Nifty At 19,699

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 292.35 Points To End The Day At 66,414.85, Nifty At 19,699

From Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Larsen, Infosys were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 344.06 Points To End The Day At 66,699.77, Nifty Above 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 292.35 points to end the day at 66,414.85 and the Nifty was at 19,699, down by 79.30 points.

Nifty Bank slips 285.30 points to 45,777.05.

From Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Larsen, Infosys were the major gainers.

M&M, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,878.08, Nifty At...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 292.35 Points To End The Day At 66,414.85, Nifty At 19,699

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 292.35 Points To End The Day At 66,414.85, Nifty At 19,699

Sapphire Foods Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Sapphire Foods Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Shriram Finance Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 11.31% To ₹4,435.27 In Q1FY24

Shriram Finance Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 11.31% To ₹4,435.27 In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Indian Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,708.83 Cr; Indian Energy Exchange Net...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Indian Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,708.83 Cr; Indian Energy Exchange Net...

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Profit Before Tax Grows By 55% In Q1FY24

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Profit Before Tax Grows By 55% In Q1FY24