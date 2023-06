Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 244.34 Points To End Day At 63,278.81, Nifty At 18,778.60 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex drops by 244.34 Points To End Day At 63,278.81 while Nifty at 18,778.60, down by 78.25 points.

Divis Labs, Larsen, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Cons. Prod, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp were among the losers.