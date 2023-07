Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 223.13 Points To End The Day At 65,394.71, Nifty At 19,382.60 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 223.13 points to end the day at 65,394.71 and the Nifty was at 19,382.60, down by 56.80 points.

During the trading, Reliance and ONGC hit a 52 week-high.

Nifty Bank slips 106 points to 44,639 while Midcap index rises 155 points to 36,408.

From Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Titan Company were the major gainers.

Tata Motors, Infosys, Ultra Tech Cement, NTPC, IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.