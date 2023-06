Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 216.70 Points To End Day At 63,167.88, Nifty At 18,755.25 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex drops by 216.70 points to end the day at 63,167.88 while Nifty closed at 18,755.25, down 70.75 points.

Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while Hero Motocorp, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Adani Ports lost the most.