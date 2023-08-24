Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 180.96 Points To End The Day At 65,252.34, Nifty Below 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a Negative note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 180.96 points or 0.28 percent to end the day at 65,252.34. The NSE Nifty went down by 57.30 points or 0.29 percent to end at the day at 19,386.70.

Nifty Bank gained 17.15 points or 0.039 percent at 44,496.20.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Ultra TechCement, ICICI Bank were among the top gainers. Reliance, Power Grid Corp, Larsen, JSW Steel, NTPC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, BPCL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Britannia were among the major gainers and Reliance, Divis Lab, Power Grid Corp, ONGC, JSW Steel were among the losers.

Rupee

The Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 82.57 (provisional) against US dollar.

