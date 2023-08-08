Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 106.98 points to end the day at 65,846.50 and the Nifty was at 19,570.30, down by 27 points.

Nifty Bank gains 145.65 points to 44,983.15.

From Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

Power Grid Corp, M&M, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech were among the laggards.

