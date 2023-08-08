 Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600

From Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 106.98 points to end the day at 65,846.50 and the Nifty was at 19,570.30, down by 27 points.

Nifty Bank gains 145.65 points to 44,983.15.

From Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

Power Grid Corp, M&M, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex Above 66,000, Nifty At 19,616.80
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Oil India Net Profit Rises To ₹1613.43 Cr; Hikal Industries Net Profit...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Oil India Net Profit Rises To ₹1613.43 Cr; Hikal Industries Net Profit...

Adani Ports Consolidated Operating Revenue Grows By 24% YoY To ₹6,248 Cr In Q1FY24

Adani Ports Consolidated Operating Revenue Grows By 24% YoY To ₹6,248 Cr In Q1FY24

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600

Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 106.98 Points To End The Day At 65,846.50, Nifty Below 19,600

Tata Power Signs MoU With The Govt. Of Maharashtra For Development Of 2800 MW Of Pumped Hydro...

Tata Power Signs MoU With The Govt. Of Maharashtra For Development Of 2800 MW Of Pumped Hydro...

Hindalco Industries Consolidated Net Profit At ₹2,454 Cr In Q1FY24

Hindalco Industries Consolidated Net Profit At ₹2,454 Cr In Q1FY24