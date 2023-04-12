Closing Bell: Sensex settles at 60,392.77; Nifty closes above 17,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Markets on Wednesday closed in green for the eight straight session. Sensex rises 235.05 points to settle at 60,392.77 and Nifty advances 90.10 points to 17,812.40.

A strengthening rupee and positive opening in European markets further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and ITC were among the laggards.

The auto, information technology and pharma sectors were up by 1-2 per cent whereas there were some sellings in the FMCG and Capital Goods names.

"The domestic market exhibited cautiousness in anticipation of the release of various economic data and the upcoming Q4 earnings season. The IT sector drove the optimism in the market as investors await the earnings releases of sector majors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Shanghai ended in the green, while Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were also trading with gains during the afternoon trade. The US markets ended mostly lower in overnight trade on Tuesday.

Data expected today

TCS will kick start the Q4 earnings season later in the day. Industrial Production data for February and March inflation rates are scheduled to be announced post-market hours.

Indian rupee

Indian rupee closed at 82.09 against US dollar, up by 3 paise.

Brent crude

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35 per cent to USD 85.91 per barrel.

FIIs

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) further bought equities worth Rs 342.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

With inputs from PTI