Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day Flat At 62,970, Nifty At 18,692.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex jumps 446.03 points to the end of the day at 63,416.03 while Nifty closed at 18,819.45, up by 128.25 points.

SBI, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainer in Sensex while Nestle, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank were among the losers.