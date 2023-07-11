Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 302.62 Points To End Day At 65,646.79, Nifty Above 19,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 19,000.

The Sensex was up 302.62 points to end the day at 65,646.79 and the Nifty was up 92.30 points at 19,448.20.

Nifty Bank slips 116 points to 44,745 while Midcap index gains 315 points to 36,253.

From Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Titan Company were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI were among the laggards.