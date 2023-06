Sensex Rises 267.15 Points To The End The Day At 63,435.45, Nifty Above 18,831.60 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex jumps 267.15 Points to the end of the day at 63,435.45 while Nifty closed at 18,831.60, up by 76.15 points despite weak global cues after China cut interest rates by less than expected.

Tata Motors, HCL tech, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers.