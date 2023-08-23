Closing Bell: Sensex Rises 193.10 Points To End The Day At 65,413.13, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 193.10 points or 0.30 percent to end the day at 65,413.13. The NSE Nifty went up by 47.55 points or 0.25 percent to end at the day at 19,444.

Nifty Bank gained 485.80 points or 1.10 percent at 44,479.05.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen, SBI, Maruti Suzuki were among the top gainers. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, ITC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Hindalco, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Divis Labs were among the major gainers and Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors were among the losers.

