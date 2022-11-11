Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 1,100 points at 61,795.04, Nifty hits 52-week high at 18,349.70

Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty above 18,250; Nifty Bank hit record high | Representative Image

Amid strong global cues and weaker dollar, BSE Sensex closed at 61,785.39, up by 1,171.69 points while Nifty reached its 52-week high at 18,350.80. All sectors traded in the green with IT index and Metal indices going up by 2 per cent. A total of 1.769 shares have advanced, 1,591 shares declined and 131 shares stayed unchanged.

HDFC, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers. Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, and SBI were the losers.

The rupee surged over 1.3 per cent Friday morning, by far its biggest jump in four years, as it shadowed gains in Asian currencies after less-than-expected-US retail inflation raised the chances of a lower rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The Indian currency settled at 80.81 per dollar, 100 paise up from Thursday.

Oil Jumps by 2 per cent

Oil jumped by 2 per cent on Friday after China, top global crude importer eased a few COVID-19 restrictions. Another reason for the jump is the cooler inflation report.