e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex jumps over 1,100 points at 61,795.04, Nifty hits 52-week high at 18,349.70

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 1,100 points at 61,795.04, Nifty hits 52-week high at 18,349.70

All sectors traded in the green with IT index and Metal indices going up by 2 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty above 18,250; Nifty Bank hit record high | Representative Image
Follow us on

Amid strong global cues and weaker dollar, BSE Sensex closed at 61,785.39, up by 1,171.69 points while Nifty reached its 52-week high at 18,350.80. All sectors traded in the green with IT index and Metal indices going up by 2 per cent. A total of 1.769 shares have advanced, 1,591 shares declined and 131 shares stayed unchanged.

HDFC, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers. Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, and SBI were the losers.

Read Also
Rupee gains 71 paise to 80.69 against US dollar in early trade on Friday
article-image

Rupee gains the most in four years as US inflation cools

The rupee surged over 1.3 per cent Friday morning, by far its biggest jump in four years, as it shadowed gains in Asian currencies after less-than-expected-US retail inflation raised the chances of a lower rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The Indian currency settled at 80.81 per dollar, 100 paise up from Thursday.

Read Also
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11
article-image

Oil Jumps by 2 per cent

Oil jumped by 2 per cent on Friday after China, top global crude importer eased a few COVID-19 restrictions. Another reason for the jump is the cooler inflation report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 1,100 points at 61,795.04, Nifty hits 52-week high at 18,349.70

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps over 1,100 points at 61,795.04, Nifty hits 52-week high at 18,349.70

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: UN's FAO

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: UN's FAO

Coursera becomes the latest EdTech to announce layoffs after slow growth

Coursera becomes the latest EdTech to announce layoffs after slow growth

Elon Musk warns of potential Twitter bankruptcy as top executives leave: "May lose billions next...

Elon Musk warns of potential Twitter bankruptcy as top executives leave:

Coinbase lays off over 60 employees as cryptocurrencies extend fall

Coinbase lays off over 60 employees as cryptocurrencies extend fall