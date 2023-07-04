 Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 284.74 Points To End The Day At 65,489.79, Nifty At 19,387.35
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Jumps 284.74 Points To End The Day At 65,489.79, Nifty At 19,387.35 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Domestic indices closed in green on Tuesday after opening at new lifetime high. The BSE Sensex surged 284.74 points to end the day at 65,489.79. The NSE Nifty50 soared 64.80 points to end the day at 19,387.35.

In the sectoral indices Nifty Bank hit a record high.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC were the top gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel were among the laggards.

article-image

