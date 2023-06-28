 Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 990.98 Points To End Day At 63,960.98, Nifty At 18,992.55, After Hitting Lifetime High
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 990.98 Points To End Day At 63,960.98, Nifty At 18,992.55, After Hitting Lifetime High | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex went up by 990.98 points to settle at 63,960.98 after hitting a record high for the second time in a week and Nifty was up 301.35 points at 18,992.55, after hitting a lifetime high.

Among the Sensex, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Titan company, IndusInd Bank, Larsen were top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra, M&M, Wipro were the losers.

