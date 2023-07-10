 Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 63.72 Points To End Day At 65,344.17, Nifty At 19,368.10
From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun pharma, Kotak Mahindra were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 63.72 Points To End Day At 65,344.17, Nifty At 19,368.10 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex went up 63.72 by points to settle at 65,344.17 and Nifty was up 36.30 points at 19,368.10 to end the day.

Nifty Bank down by 45.90 points.

5 Nifty stocks including Bajaj Auto, Bharti, JSW hit 52-wk or record highs.

RIL surges to 52-wk high on Jio Fin demerger, REL Retail’s buyback plan. Tata Motors surges to record high, after strong JLR Q1 sales.

HCL Tech, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, TCS, HUL were among the laggards.

article-image

