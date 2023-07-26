 Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 344.06 Points To End The Day At 66,699.77, Nifty Above 19,700
From the Sensex pack, Larsen, ITC, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra, Reliance were among the top gainers.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 344.06 Points To End The Day At 66,699.77, Nifty Above 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 344.06 points to end the day at 66,699.77 and the Nifty was up 93.30 points at 19,773.90.

Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints were among the laggards.

