Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 252.32 Points To End The Day At 65,646.22, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 252.32 points to end the day at 65,646.22 and the Nifty was flat 29.45 points at 19,413.75.

Sensex and Nifty hit new record high on Thursday with Sensex crossing the 65,899 mark it hit on July 7 and Nifty crossing the 19,523 mark high. Sensex on July 12 at 10:09 am was at 66,007.23 with a jump of 613.33 points and Nifty was at 19,560.50 with a gain of 176.20 points. The markets were led by gains in banks, metals, financials, technology, energy stocks and automobile.

Nifty Bank gains 26 points to 44,665 while Midcap index slips 294 points to 36,114.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were among the top gainers.

Power Grid Corp, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Nestle, HUL were among the laggards.