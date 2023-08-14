Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 79.27 Points To End The Day At 65,401.92, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 79.27 points to end the day at 65,401.92 and the Nifty was up 6.25 points at 19,434.55.

Nifty Bank slips 108.15 points at 44,090.95.

From the Sensex pack Infosys, HUL, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Larsen were among the top gainers.

JSW, SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Ultra TechCement were among the laggards.

The BSE and NSE to remain closed on Tomorrow (August 15) for Independence day.

