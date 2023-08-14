 Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 79.27 Points To End The Day At 65,401.92, Nifty Above 19,400
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Sensex Gains 79.27 Points To End The Day At 65,401.92, Nifty Above 19,400

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 79.27 Points To End The Day At 65,401.92, Nifty Above 19,400

From the Sensex pack Infosys, HUL, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Larsen were among the top gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 79.27 Points To End The Day At 65,401.92, Nifty Above 19,400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 79.27  points to end the day at 65,401.92 and the Nifty was up 6.25 points at 19,434.55.

Nifty Bank slips 108.15 points at 44,090.95.

From the Sensex pack Infosys, HUL, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Larsen were among the top gainers.

JSW, SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Ultra TechCement were among the laggards.

The BSE and NSE to remain closed on Tomorrow (August 15) for Independence day.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,080.53, Nifty At 19,339.55
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ITC Net Profit Falls To ₹5,180.12 Cr; Aster DM Healthcare Net Profit Dips...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: ITC Net Profit Falls To ₹5,180.12 Cr; Aster DM Healthcare Net Profit Dips...

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Exports Dip 16% To $32.25 Billion In July

Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Marico Allots 1,10,700 Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency...

Go First Bankruptcy: Unpaid Employees Seek Answers As Airline Asks Lenders For ₹100 Cr Emergency...

"Abacate: India's Avocado Trailblazers Introduces Mini Gems, Backed by Innovative Packaging"