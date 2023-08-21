Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 234.89 Points To End The Day At 65,183.55, Nifty Above 19,300 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 234.89 points to end the day at 65,183.55 and the Nifty was up 69.35 points at 19,379.50.

Nifty Bank gained 153.15 points at 44,004.20.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel the top gainers.

Reliance, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Finance, Adani ports, Power Grid Corp, Adani enterprises, Hindalco were among the major gainers and Reliance, M&M, Britannia, SBI Life Insurance, BPCL were among the losers.

Rupee

The Rupee settles flat at 83.10 (provisional) against US dollar.

