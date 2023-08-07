Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 232.23 Points To End The Day At 65,953.48, Nifty Above 19,500

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.
The Sensex was up 232.23 points to end the day at 65,953.48 and the Nifty was up 80.30 points at 19,597.30.
Nifty Bank slips 42 points at 44,837.50.
From the Sensex pack, M&M, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Infosys were among the top gainers.
SBI, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra were among the laggards.
