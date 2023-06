Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 195.14 Points To End Day At 63,522.84, Nifty At 18,858.65 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex went up by 195.14 points to settle at 63,522.84 after hitting an all time high during the day and Nifty was 41.95 points at 18,858.65.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance, Power Grid Corp were the biggest gainers while ITC, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Axis Bank, Infosys were the losers.