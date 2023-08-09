 Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 146.52 Points To End The Day At 65,993.02, Nifty Above 19,600
From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, M&M, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 146.52 Points To End The Day At 65,993.02, Nifty Above 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The Sensex was up 146.52 points to end the day at 65,993.02 and the Nifty was up 61.25 points at 19,632.10.

Nifty Bank slips 85.85 points at 44,878.60.

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, M&M, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp were among the laggards.

