Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 68.36 Points To End The Day At 66,459.31, Nifty At 19,737.30 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 68.36 points to end the day at 66,459.31 and the Nifty was at 19,737.30, down by 16.50 points.

Nifty Bank slips 52.20 points to 45,598.90.

From Sensex pack, NTPC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, M&M, Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd bank, Reliance, SBI were among the laggards.

