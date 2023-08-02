 Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 676.53 Points To End The Day At 65,782.78, Nifty Below 19,600
Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 676.53 Points To End The Day At 65,782.78, Nifty Below 19,600

From Sensex pack, Nestle, Asian paints, HUL, Tech Mahindra, were the major gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 676.53 Points To End The Day At 65,782.78, Nifty Below 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note.

The Sensex falls 676.53 points to end the day at 65,782.78 and the Nifty was at 19,514.45, down by 219.10 points.

Nifty Bank slips 595.30 points to 44,997.20.

From Sensex pack, Nestle, Asian paints, HUL, Tech Mahindra, were the major gainers.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, SBI were among the laggards.

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 66,459.30, Nifty At 19,661.50
