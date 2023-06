Closing Bell: Sensex Falls 256.30 To End Week At 62,982.59, Nifty At 18,668.95 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex dropped 259.52 points to settle at 62,979.37 while Nifty shed to 105.75 to end day at 18,665.50.

IndusInd Bank, Asian paints, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech were the top gainers in Sensex while Tata Motors, Tata steel, SBI, Infosys, Power Grid Corp were among the losers.