Sensex falls 236 points to close in the red on Friday at 60,600, Nifty crashes below 18,050 level.

At the same time its global peers in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong, ended the week on a positive note.

Although banking stocks surged, FMCG, metals and consumer durables were lagging behind on Friday.

European markets opened in the green, even though Wall Street slipped the night before.