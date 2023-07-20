 Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,571.90, Nifty Above 19,900 After Reaching Record High
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,571.90, Nifty Above 19,900 After Reaching Record High

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra, ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SBI were among the top gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,571.90, Nifty Above 19,900 After Reaching Record High | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Domestic indices closed in green on Thursday, after hitting record high.

The BSE Sensex went up 474.46 points to end the day at 67,571.90. The NSE Nifty50 was up 136.40 points to end the day at 19,969.55.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra, ITC, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, SBI were among the top gainers.

Reliance, Infosys, Ultra Tech Cement, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

article-image

