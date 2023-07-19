 Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,154.85, Nifty Above 19,800 After Reaching Record High
From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank Ultra Tech Cement, Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,154.85, Nifty Above 19,800 After Reaching Record High | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Domestic indices closed in green on Wednesday, after hitting record high.

The BSE Sensex went up 359.71 points to end the day at 67,154.85. The NSE Nifty50 was up 96.90 points to end the day at 19,846.15.

Nifty Bank rises 258 points to 45,669 while Midcap Index 247 points to 36,839.

TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Nestle were among the laggards.

