Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,795.14, Nifty Above 19,700 After Opening At Record High | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Domestic indices closed in green on Tuesday after opening at record high.

The BSE Sensex went up 205.21 points to end the day at 66,795.14. The NSE Nifty50 flat 40.20 points to end the day at 19,721.15.

Sensex touched a new record high of 67,007.02 and Nifty50 touched 19,819.45.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Reliance, ICICI Bank were among the top gainers.

SBI, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

