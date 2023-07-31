Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,508.15, Nifty At 19,740.90 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets closed higher on Monday breaking two day loosing streak with Sensex at 66,508.15, up by 347.95 points and Nifty gaining 94.85 points at 19,740.90. NTPC, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and TCS were the major gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

