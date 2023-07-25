Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,355.71 Points, Nifty At 19,680.60

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,359.05 Points, Nifty Above 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday closed flat with Sensex down by 29.07 points at 66,355.71, Nifty was at 19,680.60 with a gain of 8.25 points.

From Sensex pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NTPC, Ultra TechCement, Titan Company were the major gainers.

Asian Paints, ITC, Larsen, IndusInd Bank, SBI were among the laggards.

