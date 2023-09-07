Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 66,249.43, Nifty Above 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended the day with gains, amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, gained 368.91 points or 0.56 percent, closed at 66,249.43. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, went up by 111.95 points or 0.57 percent, end the day at 19,723.

Nifty Bank gained 469.25 points or 1.06 percent at 44,878.35.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank were among the top gainers. Sun Pharma, M&M, HUL, Infosys, Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Larsen, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, SBI were among the major gainers and TATA Cons. Prod, Britannia, Sun Pharma, M&M, Hindalco were among the losers.

Rupee

Rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at all-time low of 83.22 (provisional) against US dollar.

