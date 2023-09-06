Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,880.52, Nifty Above 19,600

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,880.52, Nifty Below 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 100.27 points or 0.15 percent to end the day at 65,880.52. The NSE Nifty went up by 59.35 points or 0.3 percent to end the day at 19,634.25.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Ultra TechCement, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Titan Company were among the top gainers. Tata Steel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, TATA Cons. Prod, Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, HDFC Bank were among the major gainers and Tata Steel, Hindalco, Axis Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank were among the losers.