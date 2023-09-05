Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,780.26, Nifty Above 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 152.12 points or 0.23 percent to end the day at 65,780.26. The NSE Nifty went up by 46.10 points or 0.24 percent to end at the day at 19,574.90.

Nifty Bank slipped 46.15 points or 0.10 percent at 44,532.15.

Midcap index posted record close, ends above 40,000 for the first time ever.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Titan Company, ITC, Nestle, Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers. Ultra TechCement, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Wipro, SBI were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Apollo Hospital, Coal India, Sun pharma, BPCL, Bajaj Auto were among the major gainers and SBI Life Insurance, Ultra TechCement, Dr. Reddys Labs, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors were among the losers.

Rupee

The rupee depreciated by 34 paise to close at 83.05 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

