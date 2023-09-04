Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 65,661.22, Nifty Above 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 274.06 points or 0.42 percent to end the day at 65,661.22. The NSE Nifty went up by 102.15 points or 0.53 percent to end at the day at 19,537.45.

Nifty Bank gained 150.15 points or 0.34 percent at 44,586.25.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, Tata Steel, Ultra TechCement, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers. M&M, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Titan Company, ITC were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Coal India, Wipro, HCL Tech, Ultra TechCement, Tata Steel were among the major gainers and M&M, Axis Bank, ITC, Nestle, Asian Paints were among the losers.

Rupee

The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

